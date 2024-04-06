Florida Highway Patrol reports 2 overnight crashes with injuries in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is looking into two overnight crashes that happened in Jacksonville.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the first happened at Interstate 95 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Hogans Creek.

FHP reported the crash right after 1 a.m. Saturday, saying at least one person was hurt.

About two hours later, FHP reported another crash on I-95 at University Boulevard. At least one person is hurt in that crash as well.

We’re working to find out what led to the crashes and how many people were involved.

