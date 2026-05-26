Florida lawmakers finalize $146 million tax package, here’s what’s in it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have agreed on a $114.5 billion state budget, and along with it, a tax package that promises to deliver $146 million in savings for Floridians.

State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) shepherded the tax bill through the legislative process.

He noted the are some familiar savings included.

The main one: A one-month back-to-school sales tax holiday.

This year’s tax-free holiday will run from July 20th through August 20th.

“We did move it back to mid-August because we heard from the constituents that they like to have those supplies earlier, you know, before school starts when the supply list goes out,” said Duggan.

There’s also a four-month sales tax holiday on fishing, camping, and hunting gear, which includes tax-free purchases on guns, ammo, and accessories like silencers.

With state lawmakers having previously made permanent sales tax exemptions on certain disaster preparedness items, Duggan explained this year’s tax plan also includes a three-year sales tax exemption on stormproof doors and windows.

The bill also includes new caps on property tax increases for mobile home owners.

“If you own your mobile home and you lease your spot and at least three-quarters of the mobile home park is like that, where you own the mobile home, it will now be subject to the three-percent cap just like single-family residences are,” said Duggan.

And while this year’s savings may be significantly smaller than last year’s $1.3 billion tax package, Duggan said that’s partly due to some permanent tax savings passed last year, like reductions to the business rent tax.

Duggan also noted lawmakers will soon be back in the State Capitol to take up property tax relief, which would appear on the November ballot.

“We as a House are ready to deal on property tax reform, cause we are hearing from your constituents that it is a significant quality of life, cost of living issue for them,” said Duggan.

Final votes on the budget and tax package are set for Friday.

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