Florida lawmakers invited to tour Alligator Alcatraz after previous entry denial

Florida’s Republican and Democratic state lawmakers and Congressional members have been invited to tour Alligator Alcatraz.

The invite, sent by the state Division of Emergency Management, comes after a group of Democratic state lawmakers, including local State Representative Angie Nixon, attempted to tour the facility last week.

They were denied entry.

“We have a statutory right to be able to enter into any facility that is run by the state as it relates to being a detention center, and they denied us that,” Representative Nixon said Saturday.

Concerns about the conditions inside the detention center in the Everglades have also been reported in recent days, including complaints of toilets not flushing, bugs, lack of access to showers, and uncomfortable temperatures.

Lawmakers have until Friday to RSVP for the tour scheduled for Saturday. Staff and other visitors will not be allowed in.

Representative Nixon said she is “tentatively” planning to attend.

