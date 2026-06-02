Florida Legislature passes property tax elimination proposal to go on November ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On a 30-9 vote, the Florida Senate on Tuesday placed a property tax phase out plan on the November ballot.

The House approved the measure earlier on a 75-26 vote.

Under the plan, in the first year would be a $150,000 homestead exemption. In the second year, a $250,000 homestead exemption.

After that, the Florida Legislature would set a schedule for full elimination.

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Action News Jax state and local government reporter Jake Stofan reports that the Legislature pulled school property tax out of the equation and removed the state trust fund.

The trust fund was pitched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to backfill local budgets.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have the latest updates beginning on FOX30 at 4.

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