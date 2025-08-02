The Florida Man Games won’t return to St. Johns County in 2026

The Florida Man Games is taking the chaos on the road.

Event officials announced that the 3rd annual games will be invading Bradenton, Florida in 2026, in a departure from its previous venue at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.

Action News Jax reached out to the founder, Pete Melfi, for answers about the change.

“I’ve been toying with the idea of taking the event on tour for a while now,” Melfi wrote. “This has quickly become Florida’s newest favorite tradition, so I want to pay a visit to some other cities across the state, and give everyone a chance to experience this uniquely wild Floridian event for themselves.”

The games will be held at the Freedom Factory racetrack on February 21.

Melfi said that most people who attend the event are actually from the Orlando or Tampa areas, so the move gives them easier access. Still, there seems to be a possibility it could return to northeast Florida eventually.

“I think this event is perfect to take on a tour of the state, it’s a big Florida-style party, and it’s made for every Floridian and everyone who wants to let their inner Floridian loose for a weekend!”

Tickets for the 2026 event can be purchased here.

