Florida mom living in fear after man who killed daughter mistakenly released from Georgia jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Kathan Guzman was supposed to be serving life in prison for killing his 19-year-old girlfriend Delila Grayson in Georgia in 2022.

They both attended Poinciana High School in Kissimmee and authorities believe Guzman is now back in Florida.

Guzman, who was convicted of strangling Grayson was being housed in the Clayton County, Georgia jail waiting to be transferred to prison to begin serving his life sentence.

However, just months after he was sentenced, Grayson was released from the jail.

The Clayton County Sheriff told Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV, that a combination of training and people not paying attention led to Guzman’s accidental release.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said staff looked at a court document that showed a motion to nolle prosse, or not prosecute.

The sheriff said if they had looked further, they would have seen a necrophilia charge was nolle prossed, and the jury convicted Guzman on felony murder and aggravated assault.

‘I feel like a sitting duck’

Christina Grayson, Delilah’s mother, is not buying Clayton County’s excuses. She said the story doesn’t line up.

She points out five months after Guzman was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, he was still in a Georgia county jail, not a state prison.

She told Action News Jax’s Orlando station, WFTV9, that someone needs to be held accountable.

“I don’t think I’m sorry is going to work now. I’m tired of hearing I’m sorry. I want a solid answer,” said Christina Grayson.

Christina Grayson said Osceola County deputies are actively patrolling her neighborhood as the search continues for Guzman.

Meanwhile, her family is sleeping in shifts and keeping a firearm close by, because they worry Guzman could retaliate for the role the family played in his trial.

“I feel like I’m a sitting duck,” said Grayson, “A mistake doesn’t happen with letting a murderer free. Somebody needs to either resign or somebody needs to get terminated.”

Grayson said Kathan Guzman is a trained MMA fighter who doesn’t need a weapon to kill.

He was convicted of strangling Delila Grayson during an argument where Delila tried to end her 3-year relationship with Guzman.

Christina Grayson worries about the community’s overall safety saying Guzman is dangerous.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office said their investigators were aware of the case and were monitoring the situation.

“Our deputies are aware of the situation and are in contact with Georgia authorities, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. ”Our primary goal remains the safety of our community.”

