Florida officials announce record nesting year for world’s most threatened sea turtle

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has finalized its sea turtle nest count for 2024, with great news for some species.

Here are the final numbers:

Green Turtles: 14,308

Loggerheads: 110,122

Leatherbacks: 1,799

Kemp’s Ridleys: 34

Hawksbills: 0

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

These numbers are especially critical for loggerhead sea turtles and green turtles, which increasingly rely on Florida for nesting grounds.

FWC says Florida beaches host around 90% of all loggerhead nests in the Southeast United States and about 40% of them worldwide. Officials say last season had a solid turnout,. Green turtle nesting numbers were lower than last year, but that was expected -- Last year set a new record.

The number of Kemp’s ridley nests is significant, despite the number being far behind the rest. This is a new record for the state, and a positive sign for the most endangered species of sea turtle.

There were just 10 recorded in 2023 and 8 in 2022, according to FWC data.

At the end of nesting season in October, St. Johns County recorded 4 Kemp’s ridley turtles on its beaches.

The first Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest recorded in St. Johns County was in 2015, after conservationist attempts to expand their nesting grounds.

Sea turtle conservationists have raised concerns about the status of the animals in 2025, however.

When water temperatures drop to the low 50s or below, sea turtles can become cold-stressed, which causes them to become lethargic and possibly stranded on shore.

Related: Doctors at St. Johns County sea turtle hospital saw highest influx of sea turtles in January

The Florida Aquarium announced Thursday that it had reached capacity for sea turtle rescues as record numbers of cold-stressed patients arrived at its rehabilitation center in Apollo Beach. Officials say they now have 56, which is the highest number recorded at one time.

“This is one of the earliest and most severe cold-stress events we’ve ever seen,” said Dr. Debi Luke, Senior Vice President of Conservation at The Florida Aquarium. “We usually see strandings peak between late February and April, but we’re already at full capacity, and more turtles are continuing to struggle.”

Cold stress is also a leading cause of death for Florida’s threatened manatees.

Related: 565 manatees were reported dead in Florida last year: Here’s what we’ve learned

If you see a washed-up sea turtle, St. Johns County officials say to never push them back into the ocean. Instead, you’re encouraged to call the FWC Wildlife Hotline.

To call, dial 888-404-3922.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.