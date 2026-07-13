Florida patrol car wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country; Georgia comes in third

Florida has come out on top in the 2026 American Association of State Troopers’ “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

The Florida Highway Patrol celebrated on social media on Monday, winning the honor for the “historic fourth year in a row!”

FHP said “this year’s submission was photographed in front of Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a typical Florida afternoon thunderstorm, and to commemorate America’s 250th birthday, the bridge was illuminated in red, white, and blue."

FHP 2026 Submission in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest FHP 2026 Submission in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest (Florida Highway Patrol)

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The Georgia State Patrol came in at No. 3, just behind Michigan State Police at No. 2.

GSP’s 2026 submission also shows storm clouds rolling in, but instead of a bridge like FHP’s, there is a noble steed in the background.

2026 Georgia State Patrol submission for America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest 2026 Georgia State Patrol submission for America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest (Georgia Department of Public Safety)

FHP will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2027 Wall Calendar.”

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