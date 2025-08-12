Florida ranked No. 6 best state to live in America in 2025, study shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has been ranked the No. 6 best state to live in America in 2025, according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday unveiled its 2025 “Best States to Live in” list.

To determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Here’s how Florida ranked in those metrics:

Affordability: 32

Economy: 11

Health & Education: 26

Quality of Life: 4

Safety: 12

“When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices and job availability. Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in the report.

Florida’s 2025 ranking is a drop from Wallethub’s 2024 ranking, which had Florida ranked at No. 2 after Massachusetts.

The top five best states to live in for 2025 that came in ahead of Florida are ranked as follows:

Massachusetts Idaho New Jersey Wisconsin Minnesota

Northern neighbor Georgia ranked No. 27 on the list.

New Mexico was ranked as the worst state to live in by the study.

