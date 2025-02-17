Florida SBDC at UNF to host small business workshops in Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. — The Small Business Development Center at UNF will host upcoming workshops for small business owners.

The workshops, which will take place at the Al Wilke Park Community Center, will last from 6-7:30 p.m. They are free for any attendees.

There are two upcoming workshops through the rest of February.

The first, on Feb. 20, will focus on revenue streams, expenses, and financial projects to make goals.

The second, on Feb. 27, will help small business owners learn about financing and obtaining funding goals.

SBDC staff will be available to assist with LLC creation at each session.

To learn more, click HERE or contact Ali Stephens at 904-620-2441 or at ali.stephens@unf.edu.

