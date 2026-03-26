Florida sees new drowning cases involving children with autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two recent drowning incidents involving children with autism have been reported in Florida, one in Maitland and another in Miami. Since January 1, a total of six children with autism have drowned in the state.

In 2025, children with autism accounted for 78% of drowning deaths in lakes or ponds, contributing to a total of 119 child drownings statewide last year.

“Many children with autism really struggle with something called generalization, that means that they learn a skill in one place but then that skill doesn’t carry over to another. They tend to not really have much danger awareness. So, in addition to being drawn to water, we are dealing with kids who don’t really realize how dangerous it could be when they’re alone,” said Stacey Hoaglund, President of Disability Advocacy and Support Specialists, Inc.

Hoaglund emphasizes the importance of water safety for families.

“The biggest thing that parents of kids with autism need to be aware of is wandering,” said Hoaglund. So, to be aware, really hypervigilant about that to make sure you have the alarms on your doors, and the proper locks, and that if you do have the pool in your backyard, you have the right kind of fencing around it.”

Lawmakers have also taken steps to address the issue. Two pieces of legislation passed by the Florida House and Senate aim to improve water safety awareness and access to swim education.

The Maternal Education on Drowning Prevention (SB 606/ HB 503) requires the Florida Department of Health to develop educational materials on water safety and safe bathing practices. Meanwhile, the Swimming Instruction Voucher Expansion (SB 428 / HB 85) increases the eligible age for swim lesson vouchers from 4 years old under to children 1 through 7, which will directly benefit children with autism.

These bills will take effect on July 1.

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