Florida statewide exam results: Local counties lead the pack in core subjects

By Kiley Miller, Action News Jax
Class schedules: File photo.
By Kiley Miller, Action News Jax

Recently released data from the Florida Department of Education is providing a better idea of how school students across the state are faring in core subjects.

Below are the percentage of students that scored a Level 3 or higher on end-of-year Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) and B.E.S.T. standardized tests in our Northeast Florida counties.

English Language Arts, Grades 3 - 10

  • Baker: 53%
  • Bradford: 53%
  • Clay: 62%
  • Columbia: 54%
  • Duval: 50%
  • Nassau: 72%
  • Putnam: 46%
  • St. Johns: 75%
  • Union: 54%

The score went up compared to 2024 for all of the above local counties.

Mathematics: Grades 3 - 8

  • Baker: 56%
  • Bradford: 56%
  • Clay: 64%
  • Columbia: 60%
  • Duval: 53%
  • Nassau: 80%
  • Putnam: 46%
  • St. Johns: 78%
  • Union: 66%

Again, for all our local counties, the score in mathematics either went up or stayed the same compared to 2024.

See the data breakdowns for yourself here.

St. Johns County and Nassau County did especially well when you look at the statewide percentage.

Across Florida, the score was 57% in English Language Arts assessments. St. Johns County and Nassau County soared to the top two spots at 75% and 72%, respectively.

Nassau County also lead the pack in mathematics, ending with an 80% score, while St. Johns ended with 78%.

Kiley Miller, Action News Jax

Kiley Miller is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

