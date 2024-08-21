Florida unveils 2024-2025 Great Outdoors Initiative amid concerns over environmental impacts to state parks

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) unveiled the 2024-2025 Great Outdoors Initiative this week, proposing significant changes to state parks across Florida. The plan includes adding more recreational amenities such as resort-style hotels, golfing, pickleball courts, and disc golf courses to nine state parks, including Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In a statement released on Monday, FDEP stated that the initiative aims to enhance public access and boost Florida’s outdoor recreation economy.

The department noted that Florida’s 175 state parks attracted nearly 30 million visitors in the 2022-23 fiscal year, generating $3.6 billion in economic impact and supporting over 50,000 jobs. Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has invested in conserving natural landscapes, acquiring over 260,000 acres of land since 2019.

However, the announcement has raised concerns among environmental groups. The FDEP has stated that due to growing tourism, “In addition to increasing the number of campsites, cabins and lodges on park property, the initiative will increase the number of outdoor recreation opportunities available at Florida’s state parks, including pickleball, disc golf, golf and paddling.”

While the FDEP emphasizes that the initiative will ensure Florida’s conservation lands “can be enjoyed by Floridians today and tomorrow,” critics fear that expanding recreational amenities could threaten sensitive habitats within state parks. Organizations like the Florida Wildlife Federation argue that increased development could compromise the natural landscapes that these parks were established to protect.

Details about the proposed changes remain limited, leaving many questions unanswered.

The FDEP has scheduled public meetings for Tuesday, August 27, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at several locations across the state. These meetings will occur simultaneously for parks in the Eastern time zone, and an hour later for Panhandle-area parks. The meetings will include a brief presentation followed by public comment, with each participant allotted three minutes to speak. No virtual option has been provided.

The Florida Wildlife Federation has set up a website (click HERE) for the community to express their concerns by sending personalized messages to the Governor, the State Secretary of FDEP, and state representatives.

To find a state park near you, visit FloridaStateParks.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The public meetings will be held at the following locations:

Anastasia State Park, First Coast Technical College, The Character Counts Conference Center, Building C, 2980 Collins Ave., St. Augustine

Hillsborough River State Park, Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Community Room D

Honeymoon Island State Park, The District, 11141 U.S. 19 N., Suite 204, Clearwater

Oleta River State Park, Florida International University, Biscayne Bay campus, Kovens Conference Center, Room 114, Miami

Jonathan Dickinson State Park, The Flagler of Stuart, 201 SW Flagler Ave., River Room, Stuart

Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, Downtown Event Center, 416 NE First St., Fort Lauderdale, Lecture Hall, Building C, second floor

Camp Helen State Park, Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, Panama City Beach

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and Grayton Beach State Park, Watercolor Inn & Resort, Watercolor LakeHouse, 34 Goldenrod Circle, Santa Rosa Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.