Florida Virtual School is now accepting students

Jacksonville, Fla. — Florida Virtual Full-Time Public Schools is now taking applications for the 2025–26 school year.

The program is for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

It’s fully online but follows a normal school schedule.

The first day of school is August 18. Families have until July 18 to apply.

Students take six classes each semester, just like in a regular school.

When they finish all their requirements, they get a standard high school diploma.

There are over 200 classes to choose from—like math, science, reading, languages, and job training courses.

High schoolers can also take advanced classes or even college classes while still in high school.

The school also has field trips, local meet-ups, and over 80 online clubs.

If you’re interested, you can apply now at flvs.net/full-time.

