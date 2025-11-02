Florida–Georgia fans pack Duval for one last game before stadium renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday was college football gameday in Duval County, and excitement was at an all-time high as fans poured into downtown Jacksonville for the annual, highly anticipated Florida–Georgia rivalry game. But this year’s matchup carries extra meaning — it’s the last one to be played in Jacksonville until 2028.

Traffic was crawling around EverBank Stadium as thousands of Gator and Bulldog fans gathered outside for one last celebration at the popular Tailgaters Bar.

Cars were stacked up on the highway, and fans were waving team flags as they made their way to the big game. The annual congestion is nothing new, but this year, fans say it’s worse than ever.

“It took me three hours to get here,” said Georgia fan Lang.

“It’s terrible, just horrible,” added Bulldog fan Loretta.

“Traffic here — I wouldn’t wanna bring my car. See what I’m in,” said Florida fan Tim Carter.

The Florida–Georgia game will move out of Jacksonville for the next two seasons while EverBank Stadium undergoes major renovations. The rivalry will be played in Atlanta in 2026, then Tampa in 2027, before returning to Duval in 2028.

“As long as they are remodeling the stadium, let’s get it right and then we’ll be back — better than ever,” Carter said.

For many, the day is bittersweet. A celebration of decades of tradition, tailgating, and team pride, even if it means sitting through gridlocked streets.

Saturday was all about making memories one last time here in Duval before the Gators and Bulldogs hit the road for the next few years.

