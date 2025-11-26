Florida’s social media ban for kids 13 and under cleared by appeals court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than a year in legal limbo, Florida can finally enforce its law prohibiting minors under the age of 14 from using social media.

The law was given the green light by a federal appeals court, but tech companies argue the ruling could impact adults as well.

As enforcement begins, social media companies must delete all accounts of Floridians under the age of 14, and 14 and 15-year-olds will need their parents’ permission to keep their accounts.

The law was passed back in 2024, but up until now, it had been put on hold after tech industry organizations sued.

“It’s going to finally allow us to do what we’ve all known as parents needed to be done, and that’s protect our children from some of these insidious features on social media,” said State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee).

Black, who cosponsored the social media bill, applauded the new ruling.

“Children are not only being subjected to predators, but their self-image is being destroyed, and their stress levels are high. My gosh, we have little children committing suicide,” said Black.

While the majority opinion agreed that protecting children outweighs potential First Amendment concerns, the dissenting opinion attached to the latest ruling disagreed.

In it, Judge Robin Rosenbaum argued the law impacts not just children, but all social media users because all users will now likely be subject to some form of age verification.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“In doing so, it chills countless users’ speech on deeply personal, political, religious, and familial matters,” Rosenbaum wrote.

But Black argued it’s no different than showing ID to buy alcohol or enter a bar.

“These are sacrifices that adults make to protect children, and we do that willingly because we care about kids,” said Black.

In a statement, NetChoice, one of the tech industry groups that challenged the law, indicated it “will consider all available options to ensure Floridians’ online communication is safe and free”.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]