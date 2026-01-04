Food Fest and Craft Fair coming to downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is set for a big day of food and fun as the Food Fest & Craft Fair comes to downtown on March 21.

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. at the Tailgaters Parking Lot and is open to everyone.

Local food trucks and restaurants will offer lots of choices, and nothing on the menu will cost more than $5.

There will also be live music, crafts from local artists, and plenty of activities for families.

Part of the money from ticket sales will help Hunger Fight, a local group that works to feed people in need. For tickets and more details, check out JaxFoodFest.com.

