Former Action News Jax anchor Mark Spain diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

A former Action News Jax anchor has shared new details about his cancer diagnosis.

Mark Spain, who was an evening anchor at Action News Jax from 2007 to 2014, revealed in a post on his professional Facebook page on Friday that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

We told you Monday that Mark’s wife Lynita Spain shared the news about the diagnosis on Mark’s professional page.

At that time, they did not know what type of cancer Spain was facing, but said he received the news about the cancer the day before Thanksgiving.

In his Facebook post on Friday, Spain said he is set to begin chemo on January 16 and is also seeking a second opinion.

“At this stage in the fight, I am weak and uncomfortable. Getting a restful sleep is not easy at all,” he wrote.

He thanked everyone for their messages of support and said his “plan is to get through this and become a Cancer Survivor.”

Here is the full text of Spain’s message:

“Hi, sunshines! I wanted to take a moment to share my gratitude for your messages of support, encouragement, prayer and healing for me and my family.

“Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer is something I would have never imagined for myself. I’ll begin chemo on December 16 and we will see how things go. A referral to UVA is also in the works for a second opinion.

“At this stage in the fight, I am weak and uncomfortable. Getting a restful sleep is not easy at all.

“I remain positive and hopeful. My daughter drove down from Cleveland last night to be here. A huge surprise concocted by my wife and daughter. My other daughter will be here in a couple of weeks.

“My plan is to get through this and become a Cancer Survivor. So, please keep the prayers and positive vibes coming.

“Blessings, friends!”

Spain had a long history on the air in Jacksonville, as he also anchored at First Coast News from 2000 to 2007.

During his time at Action News Jax, he was known for the Kid Care Report, which examined violations that local day cares received during their Florida Department of Children and Families inspections.

After leaving Jacksonville, Mark Spain and his family moved to Lynchburg, Va., and has been an anchor at WSET ABC 13 since 2015.

