Former caregiver in Clay County jail on $1 million bond, accused of sexually abusing disabled adult

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of abusing a disabled adult while he was employed as a caregiver is facing multiple charges including sexual battery, sexual misconduct with a vulnerable adult, and lewd or lascivious offense committed on a disabled person.

Micah Hatcher, 41, is in Clay County jail on $1 million bond following an investigation that started in June, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“The investigation revealed between April 2026 and June 2026, Hatcher engaged in sexual interactions with the victim while employed as a caregiver,” the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.

The victim is considered a vulnerable adult, who is diagnosed with multiple conditions that significantly impair their ability to understand, evaluate, and give consent to the sexual activity, the sheriff’s office said.

Hatcher is also accused of offering electronics and money to the victim in an attempt to prevent them from reporting him, the sheriff’s office said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.