Former Congressman David Jolly officially jumps into the 2026 Florida Governor’s race as a Democrat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The race to become Florida’s next Governor is shaping up with former Congressman David Jolly officially entering the race on the Democratic side Thursday.

Action News Jax State spoke with Jolly about how he plans to become the first Democratic Florida Governor in nearly three decades.

Jolly said he believes Floridians have grown tired of the culture wars pushed by Florida Republicans during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tenure.

He said his top issue will be addressing the state’s affordability crisis.

“If you retired here five years ago, do you still have assets that cover the expenses of living in Florida? If you’re a young person is there an economy that allows you to live here, to find housing here? If you’re a homeowner facing crippling insurance costs can you really afford to live in Florida?” Jolly said. ”We have an affordability crisis in the State of Florida. I don’t believe that Tallahassee Republicans have done enough to fix it. I’m

Jolly officially joined the Democratic Party earlier this year after registering as an Independent for seven years.

Before that, he was a Republican and held the same Congressional seat that would later be occupied by former Congressman Charlie Crist.

Crist’s run for Governor in 2022 ended in disaster with a nearly 20-point defeat to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Both Jolly and Crist transitioned from Republican to Independent to Democrat, but Jolly argued that’s where the similarities end.

“Very respectfully to the former Governor, our stories are actually very different. My journey in politics was over the course of a decade where I was a Republican, a Bush 41 Republican. I was an Independent for a long time. I still love the Independent space. I think our country needs more coalition governing. We need coalitions more than we need parties. Charlie Crist made his moves in about ten days. I made mine over 10 years,” Jolly said.

Jolly argued one key difference, is his decision to swap parties reflects his evolving political beliefs, rather than a feeling the Republican Party itself changed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Charlie would always say, I didn’t leave the Republican Party, the party left me. That’s not my story. David Jolly left the Republican Party. I disagree with the Republican Party. I changed. I grew. I’m proud to now associate with the Democratic Party,” Jolly said. “Where Charlie’s may have been out of convenience, mine is out of conviction. And I test a different question. Is it OK to change your mind in politics?”

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressman Byron Donalds for Governor, but voters may have three or more options to choose from next November.

Former State Democratic Minority Leader Jason Pizzo has said he plans to run as an Independent, while trial attorney John Morgan has floated the idea of creating an entirely new party and entering the race.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.