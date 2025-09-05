Former day care worker arrested, accused of ‘heinous abuse’ of toddlers, Nassau sheriff says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A former day care employee in Yulee has been arrested on charges of child abuse after surveillance footage captured her handling toddlers aggressively, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kimberly McNatt, 31, of Callahan, was taken into custody after an investigation revealed disturbing behavior at the day care, NCSO said in a news release posted to social media.

Kimberly McNatt Kimberly McNatt (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

“Children are our most vulnerable population and I will do everything in my power to protect them from this kind of heinous abuse,” Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the news release. “I want to thank our investigators who worked swiftly to put this suspect behind bars and away from children.”

NCSO said the investigation began on Friday, August 29, when a mother reported her child’s injuries to the authorities. The day care had informed her that her child had injured their lip on the side of a bed during nap time, but the mother noticed the injury was severe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The mother also observed that her one-year-old had returned home with bruises on their head and back earlier in August, raising her suspicions after she learned McNatt had been terminated from the day care, NCSO said.

Surveillance video from the classroom showed McNatt covering a child entirely with a blanket, pushing a victim’s head to the ground, and yanking another child’s legs.

McNatt is currently being held at the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center, facing charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.