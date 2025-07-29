Former dean of a Jacksonville charter school arrested for child sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Dean at IDEA River Bluff school is facing multiple charges for sex crimes against a child, including sexual battery.

27-year-old James L. Tellis of Orange Park was arrested on Friday, July 25.

The arrest report says the alleged offenses were against a student around 11 years old.

After news of his arrest, the IDEA River Bluff school told Action News Jax that Tellis was immediately terminated and sent us this statement:

“On the morning of July 26, IDEA Jacksonville was made aware of the off-campus arrest of an employee in connection with an alleged incident involving a minor. There is no indication that the incident involved an IDEA scholar. The employee was immediately terminated, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement. The safety of our students is our highest priority. Any conduct that compromises safety is unacceptable and will be met with swift action. While we cannot share further details due to the ongoing investigation, we have taken all appropriate legal steps. All IDEA employees undergo thorough state and federal criminal background checks and must pass to gain employment. Even so, ongoing vigilance, accountability, and a culture of safety remain essential. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment.”

The arrest report obtained by Action News Jax details that Tellis touched the victim’s private parts, used his Instagram account to send messages in vanish mode to the victim, and offered the victim oral sex.

More details in the arrest report show Instagram data retrieved from Tellis’s cell phone. The data revealed five more possible victims, both boys and girls, ranging in age from 10 to 17.

According to detectives, the alleged crimes occurred between August 2022 and November 2024.

Work history listed on Tellis’s LinkedIn account shows that he was employed as an English teacher at Charter Schools USA and KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools during that time.

Action News Jax reached out to both schools after the arrest. A spokesperson with Charter Schools USA sent us a message, saying in part, “We were advised that the issues surrounding this individual have nothing to do with our school or any of our students.”

KIPP schools spokesman, Zac West, sent us this statement:

“Mr. Tellis was employed by KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools from October 20, 2022 until he resigned on February 24, 2024. Mr. Tellis underwent all the required state and federal criminal background screenings prior to his employment at KIPP Jacksonville. This is an ongoing law enforcement investigation, and we intend to cooperate fully with the authorities if called upon. At this time, we do not have any indication if the incident involved a student at KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools. Our priority remains providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every student at KIPP Jacksonville.”

At the time of publishing this article, Tellis remains in the Duval County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on August 18.

