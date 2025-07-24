Former deputy sentenced to 16 months in prison for 2022 beating of inmate in Camden County Jail

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff and jail corporal has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for assaulting a pretrial detainee in 2022.

Ryan Robert Biegel, now 27, of Kingsland, Georgia, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to using unreasonable force against the detainee, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Action News Jax first told you in November 2022 about the release of a video showing the September 2022 beating of Jarrett Hobbs from Greensboro, North Carolina, in the Camden County Jail.

The DOJ said the incident occurred on September 3, 2022, when Biegel and two other correctional officers entered the holding cell where Hobbs was detained.

We also told you in November 2022 when Biegel, Mason Garrick, and Braxton Massey were charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office. In May 2023, the three men were indicted by a grand jury in Camden County.

The DOJ said Biegel admitted to punching Hobbs five times in the back of the head, acknowledging that it was not reasonable or necessary for a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

Biegel further struck Hobbs in the head and body an additional twenty-two times with his fists and knees, the DOJ said.

The FBI Brunswick Resident Agency Field Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the assault.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer J. Kirkland for the Southern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Hobbs’ attorney Harry Daniels for comment on the sentencing.

