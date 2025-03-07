Former Flagler paramedic arrested for molesting unconscious patient faces new charges

BUNNELL, Fla. — Additional charges have been filed against a former Flagler County Fire Rescue employee following an investigation.

Action News Jax told you in September when James Melady was arrested for sexually battering an unconscious victim in an ambulance. Now, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office believes Melady also defrauded multiple people while on-duty as a paramedic.

Through its investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Melady had stolen credit cards and I.D.s from at least three different victims who were having medical emergencies.

The stolen items were used to make fraudulent purchases, according to officials.

In a release Thursday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detailed one of Melady’s supposed crimes.

Officials claim that Melady was on the job responding to a 92-year-old person who had fallen and needed to go to the emergency room. During the incident, officials say Melady was given the victim’s purse for safe-keeping - but ended up stealing their credit card. Several days later, the card was used to make two purchases at a Sam’s Club in Daytona Beach totaling more that $700.

While being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for sexual battery, Melady was rearrested for Fraudulent Use of Personal Identification without Consent of a Victim 60 Years of Age or Older and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Credit Card.

The charges were added to his inmate page on February 19th, 2025. He is being held without bond.

“After a thorough investigation by our General Assignment Unit and our partners at the State Attorney’s Office, it turns out that not only is this person a predator and a pervert, but he’s also a thief,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “He continually violated his oath and used his position as a first responder to take advantage of victims. He’s in the Green Roof Inn, and he’ll stay there until he goes to state prison, where he belongs.”

This is still an ongoing investigation, and deputies believe there may have been more victims.

Anyone who was transported in a Flagler ambulance and then noticed unusual purchases on their cards is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

