Former Instacart delivery woman arrested for child abuse

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman is facing a child abuse charge after deputies say she was caught on a Ring doorbell camera striking a child during an Instacart delivery.

Investigators say 36-year-old Kiah Lowery became frustrated as the child struggled to carry groceries and allegedly hit the child after a case of bottled water was dropped.

Lowery was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and ordered to have no contact with the child.

Instacart says she has been permanently banned from the platform.

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