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Former Instacart delivery woman arrested for child abuse

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
Kiah Lowery Kiah Lowery, 36, was arrested after a Ring camera video captured her hitting her child as she made an Instacart delivery in May 2026. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman is facing a child abuse charge after deputies say she was caught on a Ring doorbell camera striking a child during an Instacart delivery.

Investigators say 36-year-old Kiah Lowery became frustrated as the child struggled to carry groceries and allegedly hit the child after a case of bottled water was dropped.

Lowery was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and ordered to have no contact with the child.

Instacart says she has been permanently banned from the platform.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Michelle Thibodeau

Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

Michelle Thibodeau is WOKV's Afternoon Anchor.



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