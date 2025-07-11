Former Jacksonville dance instructor arrested, accused of having sex with a teenager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville dance instructor is behind bars after allegedly having sexual relations with a teenager.

34-year-old Samuel Penalba, formerly employed at A Social Affair Dance Studio, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on July 7 and charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a child and possession of child pornography.

According to JSO, their Special Assault Unit began its investigation on July 1 after receiving a complaint.

JSO said investigators determined that Penalba had engaged in sexual activity with the victim multiple times in his car. Explicit photos and videos were reportedly found, matching the victim’s statements.

Police say Penalba deleted evidence from his cell phone, which led to an additional felony charge for tampering.

This is the first known investigation involving Penalba and unlawful sexual activity, according to JSO. The agency said he resigned from his position at the dance studio.

Action News Jax reached out to the owner, Larry Audije, who told us Penalba was actually fired on July 1st, for reasons unrelated to the sex crime charges.

In an email, he stated, “The studio manager & I fired Samuel Penalba for financial felony fraud regarding one of our students.”

Penalba has not been arrested or charged in relation to this separate allegation, although the owner says they plan to press charges “to the fullest extent.”

Penalba is due to be arraigned on July 30, according to court records.

