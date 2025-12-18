Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Myles Jack arrested in Texas, facing gun-related charges

FRISCO, Texas — A former Jacksonville Jaguars player has been arrested in Texas after falling from a second-story window, according to police.

Myles Jack, 30, has been charged with Deadly Conduct - Discharge of a Firearm and Discharge of a Firearm in Certain Municipalities, according to a news release from the Frisco Police Department.

FPD said it was called to a welfare check in the 2400 block of Haft River Road early Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the house, the release said.

Officers set up a perimeter and then they saw a second-story window break. They saw a person, later identified as Jack, climb out and fall to the ground, FPD said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police searched the home and no other people were found inside.

Jack, who was a linebacker, was selected by the Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He was a part of a controversial play, known to fans as “Myles Jack Wasn’t Down,” in the fourth quarter of the 2018 AFC Championship that occurred after he forced a fumble by Patriots’ running back Dion Lewis and recovered it.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jack was returning it for a defensive touchdown that would have put the Jaguars’ up 26–10 against the Patriots, but the play was blown dead by the referees who had seen Jack was down after recovering the fumble.

After leaving the Jaguars, Jack played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles before he retired from the NFL in 2023.

In 2020, Jack joined the ownership team that owns the ECHL Jacksonville Icemen.

In 2023, Jack and his mother also became majority owners of the Allen Americans, a hockey team in Texas, becoming the first ever African-American majority owners in ECHL history.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.