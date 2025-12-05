Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown accuses Trump of racial discrimination in NTSB firing

WASHINGTON — A former Jacksonville mayor is suing President Donald Trump, accusing him of racial discrimination.

Action News Jax first told you in June that Brown said he would sue the White House.

During President Joe Biden’s administration, Brown was the Vice Chairman for the National Transportation Safety Board.

In May, Brown was removed from his position.

Now, Brown accuses the White House of racial discrimination, saying that he and many others were relieved of their duties because of race.

Brown was mayor of Jacksonville from 2011 to 2015.

