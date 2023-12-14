Former Jaguars employee pleaded guilty to stealing more than $22 million from the organization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, 31-year-old Amit Patel pleaded guilty to stealing more than $22 million from the Jaguars.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The former employee took a plea deal earlier this afternoon, admitting to using stolen money for a new car, home, and expensive watches.

Patel could face up to 30 years in prison, even after a plea deal.

Action News Jax tries asking him several questions as he exited federal court but he has nothing to say.

His hearing ended at 2:30 p.m. but he didn’t come out of the courthouse until 4:15 p.m.

Related Story: Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing more than $22M from team to buy condo, crypto, cars

Cameras aren’t allowed inside the federal court but sketches of Patel alongside his attorney were obtained.

Patel took a plea deal, admitting to defrauding the Jags and stealing more than $22 million to buy a Ponte Vedra condo, a Tesla, and a $95,000 watch.

To take the deal, he had to admit to knowingly devising in a scheme to defraud the Jaguars, emailing employers documents with false pretenses and promises about a virtual credit card program.

Patel needs to hand over his home, car, and watch and pay restitution per the plea agreement. He also cannot have contact with any Jags employees.

A sentencing date is next and he could spend decades in prison.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.