Former Jaguars employee who stole $22M from team pleads not guilty to state charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jaguars employee convicted federally for stealing more than $22 million from the team is now expected to go to trial for a related state charge

Amit Patel, 32, appeared in court Thursday for his arraignment on one count of organized fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Patel was sentenced to 6 years in prison last March after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud.

During his employment from 2018 to 2021 as Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis, Patel used a Jags’ virtual credit card account in his name to spend $20 million on sports betting, tens of thousands at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, and a private jet.

He also faces a lawsuit from the Jaguars seeking to recoup some of its losses.

Patel remains in the Duval County Jail. His first pre-trial hearing is currently scheduled for October 30.

