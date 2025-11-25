Former Mayor Lenny Curry registers as lobbyist in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is officially back in City Hall - this time as a lobbyist.

According to city records, Curry registered as a Jacksonville lobbyist on November 12, more than clearing the two-year waiting period required after leaving office on June 30, 2023. Curry has been listed as a partner with Ballard Partners, one of the state’s most influential lobbying firms, since his departure from politics.

A high-profile client list

Curry’s roster of 28 clients reads like a who’s who of Jacksonville’s major institutions and power players. His clients include:

Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)

JEA

Downtown Vision, Inc.

Fraternal Order of Police

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

VyStar Credit Union

Edward Waters University

The Fire Watch, a veterans’ suicide-prevention nonprofit led by City Council Vice President Nick Howland

Curry’s client list closely mirrors that of his former chief of staff - and now Ballard Managing Partner - Jordan Elsbury.

Curry hasn’t commented yet

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reached out to Curry to ask about his new role and lobbying activity. As of publication, Curry has not responded.

