Former Nassau County school bookkeeper arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000: NCSO

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A former Nassau County School District bookkeeper has been arrested after being accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NCSO, the investigation started last February after the Nassau County School Board reported financial discrepancies involving school funds and the misuse of the school’s Amazon account. An investigation following revealed that 46-year-old Jennifer Lynn Folliett allegedly redirected money from areas of the school for personal use.

NCSO says over the last year, third-party audits determined that Folliett made 148 separate cash deposits into her bank account, totalling $124,000 from August 2022 to December 2024. Investigators discovered that more than $2,000 in unauthorized purchases were made through the school’s Amazon account. The purchases include clothing, perfume, and weight loss products.

Investigators also determined that stolen funds were acquired through an organized scheme in which Folliett retained a portion of the cash that was collected for school clubs and activities. Several invoices were paid late, and sports clubs experienced issues with orders.

NCSO says Folliett is also accused of disguising sporting event attendance after investigators found a consistent decline in ticket sales year over year.

Folliett was terminated in December 2024 after the school district’s preliminary findings. She is booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on a bond of more than $75,000.

