Former NFL player, Raines alum Derrick Gaffney dies

Derrick Gaffney, former wide receiver who played with the New York Jets in the late 1970s and early-to-mid-1980s, died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 69.

Gaffney grew up in Jacksonville and attended William M. Raines High School. He played his college ball at the University of Florida, where in 1977 he was a part of the longest play of his college career that also tied for the longest possible play in SEC and college football history — a 99-yard catch-and-run from Cris Collinsworth.

Gaffney’s son, Jabar Gaffney also played wide receiver in the NFL for 11 seasons.

