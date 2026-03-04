Former Timucuan Parks Foundation Director Mark Middlebrook passes away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Executive Director for the Timucuan Parks Foundation, Mark Middlebrook, has passed away.

Middlebrook began his conservation work in 1999 with the City of Jacksonville’s Preservation Project, focusing on acquiring and environmentally sensitive lands throughout Northeast Florida.

“Mark was a very enthusiastic person for the parks. His vision was always to have natural park beauty for North Florida to enjoy and really let the community know that these treasures are in our backyard and we have the largest park system in the United States right here in North Florida. Some of these parks are just magnificent, and his wish was he would call it the view shed. He will always want to have a nice way to present the park and not have any clutter from the outside so that you can be totally immersed in the park in its natural setting as it was back in the 1800’s so that was an ice thing about Mark. He always strived to create a better park environment ways for North Florida to interact with these parks and something to come see in different in each of these parks,” said Bob Hays, Board Chair with the Timucuan Parks Foundation.

Hays described Middlebrook as a devoted nature enthusiast whose passion fueled his lifelong commitment to protecting the Northeast Florida landscape with photography being one of his greatest joys.

“He enjoyed being out in the parks and specifically photography, that was one of his passions was to be out in the parks and to catch wildlife and just beauty of the park view. He just enjoyed being out in the parks in its natural setting and photography is probably what drew him most to this park system.”

Middlebrook retired as an Executive Director in late 2023, but he still remained a trusted advisor and guiding voice for the foundation.

“He would still be active in identifying ways that we could approve the parks issues that would help us integrate our North Florida park system into the greater park system in the state of Florida and really northeast Florida and south Georgia. He certainly was aware of properties that were targeted to be taken out of conservation and be developed, and he was very proactive in making sure that we didn’t lose the ground that we’ve already gained and trying to protect those lands,” said Hays.

Hays also says that Middlebrook had a unique passion and his vision will surely be missed.

Mark Middlebrook passed away on Sunday, March 1 in Spring City, Tennessee.

