Four arrested after 30 guns, drugs seized at Long Branch homes, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men were arrested after detectives found 30 firearms and illegal drugs at two residences in the Long Branch area, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, Community Problem Response Unit (CPR) detectives had already been investigating the two houses for drug complaints.

On May 20, CPR and SWAT Team detectives served warrants after receiving two search warrants for both houses.

JSO says detectives found 26 rifles, 4 handguns, equalling 30 firearms. Illegal drugs such as Methamphetamine, Xanax, and Marijuana were also found.

During the search warrants, JSO detectives arrested 28-year-old Justice Johnson, 29-year-old Jaquan Wims, and 47-year-old Leamon Jackson. JSO says all three men are tied to gang activity. Another man, 65-year-old Marcus Spencer, was arrested.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who suspects dangerous activity in their community to report it by contacting them at 904-630-0500.

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