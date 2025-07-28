Four arrested after shoplifting incident in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Four men were arrested after the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said they tried to steal ammunition from Academy Sports on Canal Crossing.

It happened around 12:52 p.m. on July 26. A witness told officers the men had loaded ammunition and a rifle in the back seat of a silver car.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Canal Road and detained all four men. Inside the car, they found three fully loaded handguns, stolen ammunition, marijuana, and rifle accessories.

One of the suspects, Jadon Lablanc, had a loaded AR-15 hidden on him during the arrest. Officers later learned that one of the guns, a Glock 23, had been reported stolen in April.

Davarius Cooper, 20, is charged with driving without a license and marijuana possession. Ladonte Lavaugh Roberts, 17, is charged with shoplifting and possessing a stolen firearm.

Jadon Lewis Lablanc, 21, is accused of shoplifting and giving false information. Johnta Ja’Bree Pierce, 19, is charged with making false statements.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing and is asking anyone with information to call the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

