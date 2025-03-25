Four days of premier dog shows at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Greater Orange Park Dog Club and the Greater Daytona Dog Fanciers Association are excited to present the Spring Fling Cluster, a four-day All-Breed Dog Show event from April 3-6, 2025. By hosting back-to-back shows, participants and spectators will have even more opportunities to experience top-tier canine competition throughout the weekend.

This premier canine event will take place at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, located at 5840 State Road 207 in Elkton, FL.

Dog lovers and spectators are invited to witness an action-packed weekend featuring conformation classes, obedience trials, rally trials, and Fast CAT®—a thrilling, timed 100-yard dash where dogs race individually while chasing a lure.

Event Details:

• Dates: Thursday, April 3 – Sunday, April 6, 2025

• Judging Begins: 8:00 a.m. daily

• Location: St. Johns County Fairgrounds, 5840 State Road 207, Elkton, FL

• Admission: Free for spectators

• Parking: $5 per car

• Seating: Limited bleachers available; attendees are encouraged to bring a chair

Important Notes for Attendees:

• All-breed judging will take place outdoors under covered rings from Thursday through Sunday.

• Obedience trials will be held Saturday & Sunday in a partially enclosed building.

• Rally trials will be held Friday through Sunday in a partially enclosed building.

• For safety reasons, baby strollers are not allowed under the arena or inside the building.

• Only dogs entered in the event are permitted on the show grounds.

Fast CAT® runs will be held outdoors from April 4-6. Advance registration for Fast CAT® is encouraged—for details, email Shirley Baker at godcsecretary8@gmail.com or Lisa Forces at rotnrott@aol.com.

Don’t miss this exciting showcase of canine excellence, speed, and skill!





