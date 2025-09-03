Jacksonville man among 4 arrested in Flagler County contractor sting

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested in Palm Coast after an undercover sting targeting unlicensed contractors.

The operation started in August after complaints were filed with state and local agencies.

Detectives identified dozens of unlicensed businesses, then arranged meetings at a Palm Coast home.

Deputies say four men showed up offering construction work without proper licenses and were taken into custody.

They’ve been identified as Patrick Branigan of DeLand, Thomas Rush of Palm Coast, Jacob Gayle of Jacksonville, and Aristides Chavez Martinez of Palm Coast.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the arrests are meant to protect residents from unsafe, illegal work.

He urged homeowners to always check a contractor’s license before hiring.

