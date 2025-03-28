Four pets die in Palm Coast fire, woman hospitalized trying to rescue them

PALM COAST, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital early Friday for significant smoke inhalation during a house fire in Matanzas Woods. Fire officials said she was trying to rescue four pets that were inside the residence.

The pets died.

Palm Coast firefighters responded to the location at about 1 a.m. “Crews found a home with heavy fire and thick black smoke coming from the rear, extending into the attic," Palm Coast Fire Department stated in a Facebook post.

Residents told authorities the fire started on the pool deck in the back of the house, the Facebook post states.

“One resident suffered significant smoke inhalation while attempting to rescue their pets and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Unfortunately, four pets did not survive,” the post states.

