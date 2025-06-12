Local

Four young people shot, one dead in Northwest Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are in the hospital, and one person is dead following a shooting in Magnolia Gardens.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Vista Landing Apartments on Cleveland Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, all of the victims are between the ages of 16 and 21. The person who was killed was just 18 years old.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video in the hopes of finding clues.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

