FPL tips to scare off phantom energy this spooky season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Power and Light is helping customers save energy this Halloween by sharing tips with families on how to avoid wasting electricity on energy phantoms.

According to FPL, phantom energy is electricity consumed by an electrical device when it is in the “off” mode. Many electronic items are in “standby” mode when turned off, helping them turn on faster or respond to a remote control.

FPL says power adapters, such as cell phone chargers, are also powered whenever they are plugged in. Also, anything with a lit digital display uses a tiny bit of power, even when not in use.

“The average home spends about $100 each year on phantom energy simply from leaving devices plugged in,” said Florida Power and Light spokesperson Taylor Hernandez.

Here are some tips to help you bust energy phantoms and keep bills low as possible all season long:

Unplug When You’re Done: Disconnect items like air fryers, coffee makers, power adapters and chargers after using them.

Switch Off Culprits: Plug entertainment centers into a power strip with an on/off switch, making it easy to switch so they are truly off.

Look for ENERGY STAR Labels: Choose appliances with this certification, as they use less energy in standby mode than other products.

Power Down Spooky Decor: Unplug or switch off the power strip for fog machines, strobe lights, inflatables and other outdoor Halloween decorations during the day.

Recruit Your Ghostbusting Crew: Get the whole family involved in spotting “energy vampires” around the house to make a bigger impact.

Play FPL’s House of Savings: Explore additional energy tips in the updated interactive experience, which is designed to make learning about energy-saving tips fun for all ages.

For more tips that can help you reduce the amount of electricity you may not realize you’re wasting, visit here.

