Fred Taylor's Hall of Fame wait continues

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Running back Fred Taylor (Florida) was selected with the ninth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft 1998.

Jacksonville, Fl — Fred Taylor’s knock never came. The Jaguars legend was not selected to the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame class. Taylor was, however, a finalist for the first time, which usually means a call from Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame now has a roster featuring every NFL franchise. Julius Peppers became the first player drafted by Carolina to make it to the Hall and Andre Johnson became the first for Houston as part of the 2024 class announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

The Panthers and Texans had been the last two franchises who hadn’t had a player they drafted get voted into the Hall.

Peppers was joined by Dwight Freeney and Patrick Willis in the modern era category. Dynamic returner Devin Hester also got voted into the Hall from the group of 15 finalists as the first player to get in primarily as a returner.

The other finalists from the modern era category who didn’t advance to the final five were tight end Antonio Gates; receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Jahri Evans; defensive backs Darren Woodson, Eric Allen and Rodney Harrison; and defensive end Jared Allen.

