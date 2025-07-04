Free 4th of July shuttle rides available on Anastasia Island

People on Anastasia Island can ride to St. Augustine’s Fireworks Over the Matanzas event for free during Friday’s 4th of July celebrations.

From 6 pm to midnight, the City of St. Augustine, with support from Old Town Trolley Tours, will offer a free park-and-ride shuttle on Anastasia Island.

The route goes to the east end of the Bridge of Lions.

Riders can park at any of the following locations:

Anastasia Baptist Church (1650 A1A South)

St. Augustine Amphitheatre (1340-C A1A South)

R.B. Hunt Elementary School (125 Magnolia Dr.)

St. Augustine Alligator Farm (999 Anastasia Blvd.)

PARKING ONLY

People who choose to park at the Alligator Farm will need to board at the R.B. Hunt stop. Officials say law enforcement will be nearby to help everyone cross the crosswalk safely.

A map of the shuttles is available here.

