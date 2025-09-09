Free community concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony will host its annual free community concerts, offering up a peek into the Classical and Pops favorites of the 2025 to 2026 season.

Assistant Conductor Nathaniel Efthimiou will lead the Musicians of the Jacksonville Symphony in the Friday and Saturday performances. Both slated to start at 7:30pm at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on 300 Water Street.

Anyone interested in getting any tickets can reserve them on the Jacksonville Symphony website. The Community Concerts are sponsored by Haskell.

The Jacksonville Symphony plans a feast catering to all manner of musical tastes this season. The first show of the season is Video Games Live on September 19th, a send up to the iconic music found in legendary video games accompanied by video footage of the featured games. Second is the Jazz Guitar Quartet, which promises a journey through the rich history of jazz guitar highlighting artists Wes Montgomery, Pat Martino, Grant Green, John Scofield, Mike Stern, and Pat Metheny. Then, the symphony will perform Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, another jazz infused night featuring Joel Thompson’s To See the Sky, Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, and Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Tickets are now available for all concerts this season.

Earlier this year Jacksonville’s Morning News was on location at Jacoby Symphony Hall with Assistant Director Nathaniel Efthimiou. Efthimiou at the time was working as the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestra Director, and discusses how music can be impactful for children.

[This post is based largely on a press release provided by the Jacksonville Symphony]

