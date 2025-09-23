Free ice cream event aims to scoop up $10,000 for charity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents can enjoy free ice cream and support a good cause this Wednesday, September 24, at James Weldon Johnson Park.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., volunteers will be handing out scoops of Moose Tracks Ice Cream as part of the Ten Thousand Scoop Challenge.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The goal is to serve 10,000 scoops and raise $10,000 for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

Each scoop served equals a $1 donation, thanks to a partnership with Moose Tracks and Denali Flavors, the ice cream’s parent company.

The Salvation Army will use the funds to support local programs, including food assistance, shelter, and emergency services for families in need.

No purchase is necessary, and there’s no limit to how many scoops you can enjoy. The event is family-friendly and open to the public.

Organizers recommend arriving early, as the event is expected to draw a large crowd. Click here to RSVP.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.