Free parking, shuttles for Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival will provide free parking and shuttle services for concertgoers in St. Augustine from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, as it hosts performances on Sept. 20 and 21.

The festival, part of a month-long music celebration, will take place on Francis Field, impacting nearby parking and road access.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan accordingly for the road closures and utilize the free shuttle services to navigate the festival area.

Free parking and shuttle services for concertgoers will be available from several locations, including Broudy’s Lot, St. Johns County Health Department, San Marco Lot, and Colonial Church.

The STAR Circulator will operate modified hours, from 10 a.m. to midnight on both Saturday and Sunday during the festival.

Oversized vehicles will not be permitted to park at Broudy’s Lot on September 20 and 21 to allow for passenger vehicle parking.

Here are details on the road closures:

Starting Thursday, Sept. 18, North Cordova Street will be closed from midnight until Monday, Sept. 22, at 5 am. Access to the Historic Downtown Parking Facility will be available from West Castillo until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 19.

On Friday, Sept. 19, eastbound West Castillo from U.S. 1 will be closed at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 22, at 5 a.m. Riberia Street between W. Castillo and Orange Street will also be closed from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22.

Saturday, Sept. 20, will see westbound West Castillo closed from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, and Orange Street will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, westbound West Castillo will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, and Orange Street will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. Monday.

The parking garage will be closed to the public from Friday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 22, at 2 a.m.

