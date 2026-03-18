Free pet vaccines event returning Sunday for Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) is set to host its second Community Pets at the Shelter event on Sunday.

The event will take place at 2020 Forest Street in Riverside, running from 8 a.m. to noon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Residents living in the 32204, 32208, and 32209 zip codes are invited to bring their dogs and cats for free services.

The team will be offering vaccines, microchipping, food, and supplies, all at no cost.

Organizers say it’s first-come, first-served, so everyone is encouraged to arrive early.

To RSVP or get more details, CLICK HERE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.