Free school and sports physicals offered by Ascension St. Vincent’s in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s will offer free school and sports physicals to students ages 4 to 18 in Clay County on June 20.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hunter-Douglas Park in Middleburg.

These free physicals are available to all students within the specified age range, providing convenient health services to the community.

No appointment is required and walk-ups are welcome to attend the event.

The presence of a parent or guardian is mandatory for all participating students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]