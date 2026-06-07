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Free school and sports physicals offered by Ascension St. Vincent’s in Clay County

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
Ascension St. Vincent’s will offer free school and sports physicals
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s will offer free school and sports physicals to students ages 4 to 18 in Clay County on June 20.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hunter-Douglas Park in Middleburg.

These free physicals are available to all students within the specified age range, providing convenient health services to the community.

No appointment is required and walk-ups are welcome to attend the event.

The presence of a parent or guardian is mandatory for all participating students.

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Malina Cureton

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.



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