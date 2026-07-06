Free shuttle service to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A new partnership will help with parking at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The Amp named Old Town Trolley Tours® of St. Augustine its official shuttle service provider. The trolley will provide free transportation between the venue and its satellite parking areas during events.

“Strong community partnerships allow us to build upon every aspect of the concert experience,” Gabe Pellicer, CEO and President of SJC Cultural Events, Inc., said in a news release.

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Dave Chatterton, General Manager of Old Town Trolley Tours® of St. Augustine, said, “Our organizations share a commitment to exceptional hospitality, creating memorable guest experiences from the first impression to the last.”

Free shuttle service is provided from Anastasia State Park and the R.B. Hunt Elementary School Soccer Field for concert events.

The service begins one hour before gate time and continues for up to one hour after the event ends.

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