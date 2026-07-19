Freedom Boat Club to host 904 Boat Days across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida will host “904 Boat Days” Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. The event will take place at three club locations, offering guests complimentary boat rides, club tours, and information on memberships.

The event provides an opportunity for guests to explore the largest fleet of boats in Northeast Florida. Attendees can also take a complimentary demo ride with a Freedom Boat Club captain and learn how club membership works.

The “904 Boat Days” schedule includes specific times and locations over the weekend. On this Saturday, July 25, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camachee Cove Marina, located at 3036A Harbor Drive in St. Augustine. Later that day, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the event moves to the Jacksonville Beach location at 2315 Beach Blvd.

On this Sunday, July 26, the Julington Creek East location, 12807 San José Blvd. in Jacksonville, will host the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Lisa Almeida, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida, stated that the event is designed for various attendees.

“This is a great opportunity for new boaters, families, or those considering boating options to visit three of our five locations to check out our large fleet, which includes Key West center consoles, Key West bowriders, Hurricane deck boats, Hurricane SunSport boats, bay boats and pontoons,” Almeida said. “Our team will take guests on a complimentary boat ride so they can experience our boats and enjoy the wonderful waterways that surround us. We hope to see everyone there.”

Guests interested in attending are asked to text “904BOATDAY” to (904) 746-0018 to reserve a spot at any of the three participating locations and to receive more information about Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida.

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